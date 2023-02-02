See Katie Holmes, Stephanie J. Block & More on The Broadway Show

Katie Holmes on "The Broadway Show"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on January 22 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- The music of the night! Celebrate The Phantom of the Opera’s 35th anniversary on Broadway.
- Katie Holmes sits down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to discuss making her off-Broadway debut in The Wanderers.
- Flash back to 2023 Academy Award nominee and Broadway alum Stephanie Hsu’s interview with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek about Everything Everywhere All At Once.
- Go inside the Museum of Broadway with correspondent Perry Sook.
- Feel the magic in the making! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek is on the scene with Stephanie J. Block and more at rehearsal for Sunset Boulevard before it bows in Washington, D.C.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!