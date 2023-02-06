Tickets Now on Sale for Emma Donoghue’s Room, Starring Tony Winner Adrienne Warren

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway premiere of Emma Donoghue’s Room. Tony winner Adrienne Warren will star as Ma in the play with music, based on Donoghue’s bestselling novel of the same name. Performances begin at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 3 ahead of an opening night on April 17.



Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma [Warren] has been locked inside a purpose built room in her captor's garden for seven years. Her five year old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room.



Room features music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett and a script by Donoghue. Bissett directs. The production also features set and costume design by Lily Arnold and projection design by Andrzej Goulding.



Donoghue previously adapted her novel for the screen in 2015 starring Brie Larson and Jacob Tremblay. It earned several major accolades, with Larson taking home the Academy Award for Best Actress.