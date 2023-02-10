 Skip to main content
Watch Jennifer Holliday Look Back on Her Career in This Extended Broadway Show Interview

by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 10, 2023
Jennifer Holliday on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

It's been over 40 years since Jennifer Holliday took home a Tony Award for her iconic performance in Dreamgirls. Now she is returning to the New York stage at Feinstein's/54 Below from February 21 through February 26. In an interview for The Broadway Show, the legend caught up with Tamsen Fadal. Here is an extended version of their conversation.

Jennifer Holliday in Broadway's in "Chicago" (Photo:Jeremy Daniel)

Since her Tony triumph in 1982, Holliday has appeared on Broadway in Grease, Chicago and The Color Purple and continues to perform concerts. "I feel that even for myself at 62, I keep going. We're a work in progress until we're not here anymore. That's the way we should look at it."

Watch the extended interview below and head here to check your local listings for The Broadway Show. Hosted by Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, it is the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program.

Star Files

Jennifer Holliday

