Broadway-Bound Betty Boop Musical Sets Out-of-Town World Premiere

A new musical based on the cartoon character Betty Boop will have its world premiere this fall. Titled BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, the show will play a six-week limited engagement beginning on Nov. 19 at Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. The musical is scheduled to play through Dec. 31 ahead of an anticipated Broadway run.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! will feature a book by Tony winner Bob Martin, music by Grammy winner David Foster and lyrics by Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead.

The Betty Boop character was created by Max Fleischer for his Talkartoons series, one of the world’s first animated “talkies,” produced by Fleischer Studios for Paramount Studios.

Producers have released a video teaser for the upcoming show.

Mitchell’s most recent Broadway outing was Pretty Woman: The Musical, which he directed and choreographed, as he did with Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde: The Musical. Martin is the Tony-winning book writer of The Drowsy Chaperone. His other Main Stem writing credits include Elf and The Prom, the latter for which he earned a Tony nod. Foster’s work has appeared as part of the Broadway productions The Boy From Oz and Hot Feet, though he has not yet been the composer of a full musical on the Rialto. Birkenhead is best known as the lyricist of Working, Jelly’s Last Jam (both of which earned her Tony nominations) and Triumph of Love.

Casting and the full creative team will be announced.