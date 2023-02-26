Broadway Revival of Sweeney Todd, Starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford, Begins Performances

Attend the tale! The Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Sweeney Todd begins performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26. Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford star in Thomas Kail’s production, which is set to open on March 26.

The Tony-winning Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney (Groban) returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett (Ashford), who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest—and most unsettling—pies in London.

Featured alongside Groban and Ashford are Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Tony Award winner Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford and Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli/standby for Sweeney Todd. Jeanna de Waal will serve as the standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman. Sweeney Todd’s ensemble includes Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Patricia Phillips, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, DeLaney Westfall and Hennessy Winkler.

The revival of Sweeney Todd will feature choreography by Steven Hoggett, set design by Mimi Lien, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick. Alex Lacamoire will serve as music supervisor.