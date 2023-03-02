Bob Fosse's Dancin' Returns to Broadway

Bob Fosse's Dancin' has returned to Broadway! The landmark musical begins performances at the Music Box Theatre on March 2. Original cast member and Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento directs the production, which is set to open on March 19.



Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ is Fosse’s full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this Dancin’ brims with a level of warmth, emotion and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse’s influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography.

The cast of Bob Fosse's Dancin' features Yeman Brown, Peter John Chursin, Dylis Croman, Jovan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo, Tony d’Alelio, Aydin Eyikan, Jacob Guzman, Manuel Herrera, Gabriel Hyman, Kolton Krouse, Mattie Love, Krystal Mackie, Yani Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, Ron Todorowski and Neka Zang.

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances and was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography. The Broadway revival is produced in cooperation with Fosse's daughter, Nicole Fosse.

Dancin’ features scenic design by Robert Brill, costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung, lighting design by David Grill, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott, music direction by Justin Hornback, new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.