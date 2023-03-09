The Spring Season Has Sprung on Broadway!

Broadway's spring season has begun! Don't miss the new plays and musicals bowing on the boards in the next few months. Still not sure what to choose for the theater lover in your life? Broadway.com gift cards make the perfect gift!
A DOLL'S HOUSE
NOW IN PREVIEWS; NOW OPEN
Jessica Chastain returns to Broadway in a new version of Ibsen's classic.
PICTURES FROM HOME
NOW IN PREVIEWS; NOW OPEN
Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker star in Sharr White's play, based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan.
PARADE
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 16
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the Broadway revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's musical.
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 19
Bob Fosse's landmark musical returns to Broadway, directed by original star Wayne Cilento.
BAD CINDERELLA
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 23
Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, with a twist on the classic fairytale, arrives on Broadway.
SWEENEY TODD
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 26
Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford star in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's classic musical.
LIFE OF PI
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 30
The Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling 2001 fantasy adventure novel arrives on Broadway.
SHUCKED
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS APRIL 4
A farm-to-fable new Broadway musical that puts the "culture" back in agriculture.
LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS APRIL 13
Aaron Sorkin and Barlett Sher team up for a new version of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's classic musical.
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 17; OPENS APRIL 19
PANdemonium arrives on Broadway, from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong.
FAT HAM
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 21; OPENS APRIL 12
James Ijames' deliciously funny and Pulitzer Prize-winning queer adaptation of Hamlet arrives on Broadway.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 24; OPENS APRIL 26
A new musical from legendary composing team John Kander & Fred Ebb, inspired by the motion picture of the same name.
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 25; OPENS APRIL 20
D'Arcy Carden, Scott Foley and more star in the Broadway premiere of Larissa FastHorse's play.
ROOM
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 3; OPENS APRIL 17
Tony winner Adrienne Warren stars in the stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue's best-selling novel.
SUMMER, 1976
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 4; OPENS APRIL 25
Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht star in the world premiere of David Auburn's moving and insightful piece.
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 7; OPENS APRIL 24
Emmy winner Sean Hayes returns to Broadway as Oscar Levant in Doug Wright's new work.
PRIMA FACIE
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 11; OPENS APRIL 23
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer makes her Broadway debut in Suzie Miller's play.
