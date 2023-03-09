 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Spring Season Has Sprung on Broadway!

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 9, 2023
The cast of "Bob Fosse's Dancin'"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Broadway's spring season has begun! Don't miss the new plays and musicals bowing on the boards in the next few months. Still not sure what to choose for the theater lover in your life? Broadway.com gift cards make the perfect gift! 

A DOLL'S HOUSE
NOW IN PREVIEWS; NOW OPEN
Jessica Chastain returns to Broadway in a new version of Ibsen's classic.

PICTURES FROM HOME
NOW IN PREVIEWS; NOW OPEN
Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker star in Sharr White's play, based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan.

Michaela Diamond and Ben Platt in the New York City Center production of Parade
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

PARADE
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 16
Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the Broadway revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's musical.

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'  
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 19
Bob Fosse's landmark musical returns to Broadway, directed by original star Wayne Cilento. 

BAD CINDERELLA
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 23
Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, with a twist on the classic fairytale, arrives on Broadway.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in
Sweeney Todd
(Photo: Franz Szony)

SWEENEY TODD 
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 26
Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford star in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's classic musical.

LIFE OF PI
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 30
The Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling 2001 fantasy adventure novel arrives on Broadway.


SHUCKED
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS APRIL 4
A farm-to-fable new Broadway musical that puts the "culture" back in agriculture.

LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT
NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS APRIL 13
Aaron Sorkin and Barlett Sher team up for a new version of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's classic musical.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 17; OPENS APRIL 19
PANdemonium arrives on Broadway, from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong.
 

Billy Eugene Jones and Marcel Spears in the Public Theatre production of Fat Ham
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

FAT HAM
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 21; OPENS APRIL 12
James Ijames' deliciously funny and Pulitzer Prize-winning queer adaptation of Hamlet arrives on Broadway.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 24; OPENS APRIL 26
A new musical from legendary composing team John Kander & Fred Ebb, inspired by the motion picture of the same name.

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 25; OPENS APRIL 20
D'Arcy Carden, Scott Foley and more star in the Broadway premiere of Larissa FastHorse's play.

ROOM
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 3; OPENS APRIL 17
Tony winner Adrienne Warren stars in the stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue's best-selling novel.

SUMMER, 1976
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 4; OPENS APRIL 25
Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht star in the world premiere of David Auburn's moving and insightful piece.
 

Sean Hayes in the Goodman Theatre production of Good Night, Oscar
(Photo: Liz Lauren)

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 7; OPENS APRIL 24
Emmy winner Sean Hayes returns to Broadway as Oscar Levant in Doug Wright's new work.

PRIMA FACIE
PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 11; OPENS APRIL 23
Killing Eve star Jodie Comer makes her Broadway debut in Suzie Miller's play.

 

To see a full listing of current and upcoming Broadway shows, click here.

Related Shows

Lerner and Loewe's Camelot

from $53.82

The Thanksgiving Play

from $53.82

Prima Facie

from $95.22

Summer, 1976

from $90.74

Sweeney Todd

from $66.50

Good Night, Oscar

from $131.75

Bad Cinderella

from $53.82

Life of Pi

from $67.62

Pictures From Home

from $65.00

New York, New York

from $79.00

Bob Fosse's Dancin'

from $122.82

Shucked

from $66.50

A Doll's House

from $67.62

Fat Ham

from $79.00

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

from $90.74

Parade

from $77.58

Room

from $95.22
View All (17)

Star Files

Annaleigh Ashford

Danny Burstein

D'Arcy Carden

Jessica Chastain

Jodie Comer

Micaela Diamond

Scott Foley

Josh Groban

Sean Hayes

Jessica Hecht

Nathan Lane

Laura Linney

Ben Platt

Zoë Wanamaker

Adrienne Warren
View All (15)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Olivia Holt Will Join Chicago as Roxie Hart
  2. Funny Girl Sets Closing Date
  3. Pictures From Home Star Nathan Lane on Finding the Humor in Aging for His 25th Broadway Bow
Back to Top