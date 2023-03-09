The Spring Season Has Sprung on Broadway!

Broadway's spring season has begun! Don't miss the new plays and musicals bowing on the boards in the next few months. Still not sure what to choose for the theater lover in your life? Broadway.com gift cards make the perfect gift!

A DOLL'S HOUSE

NOW IN PREVIEWS; NOW OPEN

Jessica Chastain returns to Broadway in a new version of Ibsen's classic.



PICTURES FROM HOME

NOW IN PREVIEWS; NOW OPEN

Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker star in Sharr White's play, based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan.

Michaela Diamond and Ben Platt in the New York City Center production of Parade

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

PARADE

NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 16

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond lead the Broadway revival of Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's musical.



BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'

NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 19

Bob Fosse's landmark musical returns to Broadway, directed by original star Wayne Cilento.



BAD CINDERELLA

NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 23

Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, with a twist on the classic fairytale, arrives on Broadway.

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford in

Sweeney Todd

(Photo: Franz Szony)

SWEENEY TODD

NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 26

Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford star in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's classic musical.



LIFE OF PI

NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS MARCH 30

The Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling 2001 fantasy adventure novel arrives on Broadway.



SHUCKED

NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS APRIL 4

A farm-to-fable new Broadway musical that puts the "culture" back in agriculture.



LERNER AND LOEWE'S CAMELOT

NOW IN PREVIEWS; OPENS APRIL 13

Aaron Sorkin and Barlett Sher team up for a new version of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's classic musical.



PETER PAN GOES WRONG

PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 17; OPENS APRIL 19

PANdemonium arrives on Broadway, from the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong.



Billy Eugene Jones and Marcel Spears in the Public Theatre production of Fat Ham

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

FAT HAM

PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 21; OPENS APRIL 12

James Ijames' deliciously funny and Pulitzer Prize-winning queer adaptation of Hamlet arrives on Broadway.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK

PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 24; OPENS APRIL 26

A new musical from legendary composing team John Kander & Fred Ebb, inspired by the motion picture of the same name.



THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

PREVIEWS BEGIN MARCH 25; OPENS APRIL 20

D'Arcy Carden, Scott Foley and more star in the Broadway premiere of Larissa FastHorse's play.



ROOM

PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 3; OPENS APRIL 17

Tony winner Adrienne Warren stars in the stage adaptation of Emma Donoghue's best-selling novel.



SUMMER, 1976

PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 4; OPENS APRIL 25

Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht star in the world premiere of David Auburn's moving and insightful piece.



Sean Hayes in the Goodman Theatre production of Good Night, Oscar

(Photo: Liz Lauren)

GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR

PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 7; OPENS APRIL 24

Emmy winner Sean Hayes returns to Broadway as Oscar Levant in Doug Wright's new work.



PRIMA FACIE

PREVIEWS BEGIN APRIL 11; OPENS APRIL 23

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer makes her Broadway debut in Suzie Miller's play.

To see a full listing of current and upcoming Broadway shows, click here.