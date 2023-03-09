Stage Adaptation of Life of Pi Sails to Broadway

The Olivier Award-winning production of Life of Pi has made its way to Broadway! Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaptation of Yann Martel's best-selling 2001 fantasy adventure novel begins previews at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on March 9, with opening night set for March 30. Max Webster directs the production.
Life of Pi follows what happens after a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. There are five survivors stranded on a single lifeboat: a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a 16-year-old boy and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh—who will survive?
Hiran Abeysekera reprises his Olivier Award-winning performance as Pi, with Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink reprising their Olivier-winning portrayals as part of the puppeteering team for the Royal Bengal tiger character Richard Parker. Also featured in the cast are Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/voice of Richard Parker, Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Rear Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Wilderink and Andrew Wilson as Richard Parker. Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the Pi alternate. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.
Life of Pi features scenic and costume design by Tim Hatley, puppet and movement direction by Finn Caldwell, puppet design by Caldwell and Nick Barnes, video design by Andrzej Goulding, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Carolyn Downing and original music by Andrew T. Mackay.