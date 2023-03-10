WP Theater to Honor Lauren Reid and More

The WP Theater has announced its 2023 honorees for its annual gala. The Off-Broadway theater company will honor John Gore Organization president and chair of the board of governors of the Broadway League Lauren Reid and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose.

Reid will be presented with the Ceiling Breaker Award at the gala event on May 8 at the Edison Ballroom. This particular honor recognizes a leader who has taken risks, pushed limits and broken ground in their field. DeBose will receive WP’s Trailblazer Award.



Named president of the John Gore Organization in August 2021, Reid oversees the company’s portfolio of brands, which includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. During her tenure, Reid has helped JGO become one of the leading presenters, distributors and marketers of commercial theater. In addition to serving as chair of the Broadway League’s board, Reid sits on the boards of trustees for the Entertainment Community Fund and the Hobby Center in Houston, Texas.

WP Theater, currently in its 45th season, is dedicated to developing, producing and promoting the work of Women+, which the company defines as “cis women, trans, nonbinary or gender-nonconforming people and all gender identities which have been systematically oppressed throughout history in theater and beyond.” At the gala, the organization chooses to honor women who have taken risks and broken barriers in their respective fields.

This year’s gala will be co-chaired by WP Theater Board Members Rachel Sussman and Joseph P. Petito Esq. The WP is under the leadership of producing artistic director Lisa McNulty and managing director Michael Sag.