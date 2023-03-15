Merrily We Roll Along Announces Broadway Theater, Start Date and Further Casting

Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe in Merrily We Roll Along at New York Theatre Workshop (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Maria Friedman-helmed production of Merrily We Roll Along, which recently played off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop, has announced a start date, theater and additional casting for its Broadway bow. The revival of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical will begin performances at the Hudson Theatre on September 19; an opening-night date is still to be announced. The production is scheduled to play an 18-week limited engagement through January 21.

Newly announced cast members include Sherz Aletaha, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen and Jacob Keith Watson — all of whom appeared in the Off-Broadway mounting.

The previously announced revival will be led by off-Broadway stars Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard and Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn, with Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard and Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.