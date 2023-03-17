 Skip to main content
Peter Pan Goes Wrong Lands on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 17, 2023
The West End production of "Peter Pan Goes Wrong"
(Photo: Alastair Muir)

Peter Pan Goes Wrong has flown to Broadway! The comedy, created by the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, begins previews at the Barrymore Theatre on March 17. Opening night is set for April 19.

Written by Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Lewis of the Mischief Company, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a companion to The Play That Goes Wrong, once again following the fictitious Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society as they present their yearly production. This time, the comedy is set to J. M. Barrie's classic 1904 play Peter Pan as the actors ruin it through amateurism and personal rivalries.

The previously announced cast features Matthew Cavendish as Max, Bianca Horn as Jill, Harry Kershaw as Francis, Henry Lewis as Robert, Chris Leask as Trevor, Ellie Morris as Lucy, Charlie Russell as Sandra, Henry Shields as Chris, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan and Nancy Zamit as Annie. Bartley Booz will take on the role of Dennis through April 9, with Jonathan Sayer taking over on April 11. Adam Meggido directs the production, which features set design by Simon Scullion, costume design by Roberto Surace, lighting design by Matt Haskins and sound design by Ella Wahlström. 

