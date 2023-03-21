 Skip to main content
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical to Launch North American Tour

News
by Caitlin Hornik • Mar 21, 2023
Will Swenson in "A Beautiful Noise"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

A multi-year North American tour of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical is set to begin in 2024. 

The tour will launch from Rhode Island’s Providence Performing Arts Center in the fall of 2024. A full list of cities and dates will be announced, along with casting.

The bio-musical, which tells the story of Grammy-winning artist Neil Diamond, opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on December 4, 2022. It features a book by Anthony McCarten and a score consisting of songs from Diamond’s catalog.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” Diamond said in a statement. “Having A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor, and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

