Back to the Future to Launch North American Tour in 2024

The London production of "Back to the Future" (Photo: Sean Ebsworth Barnes)

Back to the Future: The Musical will launch a North American tour in 2024, a year after its Broadway bow.

The tour will kick off in June 2024 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. From there, the production will move to the Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tech and preview performances prior to the official opening in Cleveland will take place at Proctors Theatre in Schenectady, New York.

Tour dates, additional destinations and casting will be announced.

Back to the Future, which originated in London’s West End, is based on the 1985 film of the same name, which starred Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown and Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly.

Broadway previews are set to begin at the Winter Garden Theatre on June 30 with an opening night scheduled for August 3.

The show features music and lyrics by Glen Ballard and Alan Silvestri and a book by Bob Gale.

The production will also include choreography by Chris Bailey, scenic and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.