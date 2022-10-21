Back to the Future Musical to Bow at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre Next Year

Great Scott! Back to the Future, the new musical based on Robert Zemeckis' hit 1985 movie, has found its Broadway home. The production will begin performances at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 30, 2023 and open on August 3, 2023. The musical is directed by Tony winner John Rando and features a book by Bob Gale. Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri, who scored many of Zemeckis' films, and Grammy winner Glen Ballard provide new music and lyrics for the production, which also features songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Tony winner Roger Bart and Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles will reprise their turns as Doc Brown and George McFly from the original West End production. Additional casting, including who will be playing Marty McFly, will be announced shortly.

Bart is a Tony winner for his performance in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. He has an additional nomination for The Producers and has also been seen in Disaster!, The Frogs, Young Frankenstein and more. He is known for being the voice of Young Hercules in Disney's 1997 film Hercules, in which he sings the Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated song "Go the Distance." Coles earned an Olivier nomination for originating the role of George McFly in London. He is known for many screen roles, including The Festival, Defending the Guilty and Atlanta.

The musical follows the story of Marty McFly, a teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown.

The creative team also includes Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video). Chris Bailey choreographs the show that also features musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, dance arrangements by David Chase, music direction by Ted Arthur and casting by Tara Rubin.

The West End premiere, which starred Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Bart as Emmett "Doc" Brown, won the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical and received nominations for Best Original Score, Best Set Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design and for Dobson as well as Hugh Coles' performance as George McFly.