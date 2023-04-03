Neil Patrick Harris to Join Peter Pan Goes Wrong For a Limited Engagement

Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will join the Broadway company of Peter Pan Goes Wrong beginning April 11 through April 30.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong follows the fictional Cornley Drama Society as they put on a production of Peter Pan that must withstand technical glitches, flying problems and cast arguments before everything falls apart. Harris will play the role of Francis, a member of the drama society, who plays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

Harris is scheduled to appear at all performances except April 21 and the matinée on April 22; Harry Kershaw will take on the role of Francis at these performances. He is the first special guest star for the Broadway engagement of Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Future guests, who will appear throughout the run, will be announced.

Last seen on Broadway in his Tony-winning turn as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Harris’ other Main Stem credits include the 1998 revival of Cabaret, Proof and Assassins.

He joins a previously announced cast that features Matthew Cavendish, Bianca Horn, Kershaw, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony, Fred Gray and Brenann Stacker.

“I’m a massive fan of Team Mischief and physical comedy in general, so I jumped (fell?) at the chance to join their genius onstage,” Harris said in a statement. “That said, the role of The Narrator mostly sits in a chair and reads a book, so apparently no rehearsals are required. I guess that’s fine… what could possibly go wrong?”

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is currently in previews at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre ahead of an opening night set for April 19. The production will run for a 16-and-a-half-week limited engagement through July 9.