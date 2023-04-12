 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Hear From D'Arcy Carden, Sean Hayes, Joshua Malina and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 12, 2023
D'Arcy Carden and Paul Wontorek on "The Broadway Show"
(Photo: Lindsey Sullivan)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 16 at 3PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek welcomes TV favorite D’Arcy Carden to the boards at the Starchild Rooftop at the Civilian as she makes her Broadway debut in The Thanksgiving Play.
  • Farm to table! Hit the yellow carpet for the Broadway opening of the new musical Shucked.
  • Leopoldstadt’s Joshua Malina joins correspondent Charlie Cooper for a stroll in the Theater District.
  • It’s showtime! Sean Hayes talks about bringing the new play Good Night, Oscar to Broadway.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek meets Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies star Marisa Davila.
  • Learn all about the hilarious show Peter Pan Goes Wrong from the talented stars.
  • Get an inside look at the Broadway League’s wonderful Broadway Bridges program in action.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

 

Watch the episode below!

Related Shows

The Thanksgiving Play

from $53.82

Leopoldstadt

from $80.24

Good Night, Oscar

from $101.75

Shucked

from $66.50

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

from $77.58
View All (5)

Star Files

D'Arcy Carden

Sean Hayes

Joshua Malina

Articles Trending Now

  1. Wicked to Surpass Cats to Become Fourth Longest-Running Broadway Show in History
  2. Neil Patrick Harris to Join Peter Pan Goes Wrong For a Limited Engagement
  3. Tony Awards Committee Issues Second Eligibility Rulings for 2022-2023 Season
Back to Top