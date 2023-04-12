Hear From D'Arcy Carden, Sean Hayes, Joshua Malina and More on The Broadway Show

D'Arcy Carden and Paul Wontorek on "The Broadway Show"
(Photo: Lindsey Sullivan)
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 16 at 3PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek welcomes TV favorite D’Arcy Carden to the boards at the Starchild Rooftop at the Civilian as she makes her Broadway debut in The Thanksgiving Play.
- Farm to table! Hit the yellow carpet for the Broadway opening of the new musical Shucked.
- Leopoldstadt’s Joshua Malina joins correspondent Charlie Cooper for a stroll in the Theater District.
- It’s showtime! Sean Hayes talks about bringing the new play Good Night, Oscar to Broadway.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek meets Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies star Marisa Davila.
- Learn all about the hilarious show Peter Pan Goes Wrong from the talented stars.
- Get an inside look at the Broadway League’s wonderful Broadway Bridges program in action.
