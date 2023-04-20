Summer, 1976 Receives Two-Week Extension

Manhattan Theatre Club’s world-premiere production of Summer, 1976 has received a two-week extension. The production will now play through June 10 at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Written by David Auburn and directed by Daniel Sullivan, Summer, 1976 stars Jessica Hecht as Alice and Laura Linney as Diana. The play follows two women who are navigating motherhood, intimacy and independence in Ohio during the bicentennial celebrations sweeping the nation.

The creative team includes scenic designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Jill B.C. Du Boff, projection designer Hana S. Kim and composer Greg Pliska. Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting and Kelly Gillespie. James FitzSimmons serves as the production stage manager.