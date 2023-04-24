Lea Michele and Myles Frost to Announce 2023 Tony Award Nominations

Current Funny Girl star Lea Michele and Tony Award winner Myles Frost will announce the 2023 Tony nominations on May 2 live from the Sofitel hotel in Manhattan.

Nominees in a selection of categories will be announced live on CBS Mornings beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Then a full reveal of all nominees will take place live at 9 a.m. ET on the official Tony Awards YouTube page.

As previously announced, the cutoff date for the 2022-2023 Tonys season is April 27. The 76th annual ceremony will take place on June 11 at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The event will begin with exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+ from 7 p.m. to 8.pm. ET. Beginning at 8 p.m, the livestream will continue, in addition to the CBS telecast. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will return to host.

In addition to Funny Girl, Michele’s select Broadway credits include the original companies of Spring Awakening and Ragtime. She is also well-known for her role as Rachel Berry on the TV series Glee. Frost made his Main Stem debut as Michael Jackson in MJ, and took home the 2022 Tony for Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical. He departed the Broadway production of the bio-musical in April.