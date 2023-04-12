 Skip to main content
Tony Awards Committee Issues Second Eligibility Rulings for 2022-2023 Season

News
by Caitlin Hornik • Apr 12, 2023
Peter John Chursin in "Bob Fosse's Dancin'"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

On April 11, the Tony Awards Administration Committee announced eligibility rulings for seven productions in the 2022-2023 Broadway season. This follows the first announcement on eligibility determinations, which came in February.

The productions discussed this time were Between Riverside and Crazy, Pictures From Home, A Doll’s House, Parade, Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Bad Cinderella and Sweeney Todd.

For Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen McKinley Henderson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category. 

For Pictures From Home, Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category. 

For Parade, Dane Laffrey and Sven Ortel will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

For Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Robert Brill and Finn Ross will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category. 

For Bad Cinderella, Linedy Genao will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

Other eligibility is consistent with each production’s opening-night credits.

The 76th annual Tony Awards will take place on June 11 at the United Palace Theatre in a ceremony that will be broadcast live on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+. As previously announced, April 27 is the eligibility cutoff date. Nominations will then be announced on May 2. 

The Tonys are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

