Ariana DeBose Will Return to Host the 2023 Tony Awards

Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose has signed on to host the 76th annual Tony Awards, celebrating the 2022-2023 Broadway season. DeBose first emceed the ceremony in 2022.

A Tony nominee for her turn in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, DeBose’s Broadway credits also include Hamilton, Motown: The Musical, Pippin, A Bronx Tale: The Musical and Bring it On: The Musical. She won a 2022 Academy Award for her turn as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story film.

“I was honored to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back!” said DeBose in a statement. “So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!”

As previously announced, the 76th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 11 at the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan’s Washington Heights. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS and will also stream live on Paramount+.