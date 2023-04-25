Tony Awards Pre-Show Moves to Pluto TV

CBS and the streaming service Pluto TV (another Paramount company) will partner to present The Tony Awards: Act One.. The 90-minute pre-show of live, exclusive content — including the first round of awards that leads into the full broadcast of the 2023 Tonys — will stream live from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. ET on June 11.

This news indicates a change from the previously announced plans, which included a one-hour Tonys pre-show to stream on Paramount+.

Viewers will be able to access The Tony Awards: Act One on any streaming device without payment, registration or signup required. Hosts and additional details for the pre-show will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This cross-company partnership allows us to utilize the breadth of the Paramount Global family to bring the best of Broadway into homes of more viewers than ever before,” said Jack Sussman, CBS executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming, in a statement.

The Tony Awards: Act One will lead into the main 8 p.m. ET broadcast of the 76th Annual Tony Awards, which will be available on CBS television and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+. As previously announced, Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host the main ceremony live from the United Palace in upper Manhattan.