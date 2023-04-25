Sweeney Todd, New York, New York and More Lead 2023 Drama League Nominations

Nominations have been announced for the 2023 Drama League Awards, honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway. The nominees were revealed by Justin Guarini and Tony Award winner Roger Bart at the New York Library for the Performing Arts. The 89th annual awards ceremony will be held on May 19 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

From the 2022-2023 season, 29 Broadway productions received at least one nomination, while 20 were honored with multiple. The most honored shows include New York, New York, Sweeney Todd, A Doll’s House, Cost of Living, Into the Woods and Topdog/Underdog each of which received four nominations.

As previously announced, the 2023 special honorees include Tony winner André De Shields, Lear deBessonet, the Drama Book Shop and Darin Oduyoye.

A full list of nominees can be found below.

Outstanding Production of a Play

the bandaged place

Cost of Living

Dark Disabled Stories

Downstate

Elyria

Fat Ham

Good Night, Oscar

Leopoldstadt

Life of Pi

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Prima Facie

Public Obscenities

Summer, 1976

Outstanding Revival of a Play

A Doll’s House

Ohio State Murders

Hamlet/Oresteia

The Piano Lesson

A Raisin in the Sun

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

The Thanksgiving Play

Topdog/Underdog

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

Wolf Play

Outstanding Production of a Musical

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Dreaming Zenzile

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Titanique

White Girl in Danger

Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Camelot

Into the Woods

A Man of No Importance

Parade

1776

Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Director of a Play

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities

Anne Kauffman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

David Mendizábal, the bandaged place

Awoye Timpo, Elyria, and Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

Dustin Wills, Wolf Play



Outstanding Director of a Musical

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl in Danger

Lear DeBessonet, Into the Woods

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Bartlett Sher, Camelot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Distinguished Performance Award

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Stephanie Berry, the bandaged place

Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black And White

Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson

Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Marylouise Burke, Epiphany

D’Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo'

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Todd Freeman, Downstate

Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger

Esco Jouléy, Wolf Play

Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile

David Krumholtz, Leopoldstadt

Linda Lavin, You Will Get Sick

Laura Linney, Summer, 1976

Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol

Patina Miller, Into the Woods

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Gargi Mukherjee, Public Obscenities

Alex Newell, Shucked

Jeremy Pope, The Collaboration

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Phillipa Soo, Camelot

Marcel Spears, Fat Ham

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise

John Douglas Thompson, Endgame

Anna Uzele, New York, New York

John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Special Recognitions:

Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre

André De Shields

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing

Lear deBessonet

Contribution to the Theater

The Drama Book Shop

The Gratitude Award

Darin Oduyoye



Nominations by show:

New York, New York — 4

Sweeney Todd — 4

A Doll’s House — 4

Cost of Living — 4

Into the Woods — 4

Topdog/Underdog — 4

Camelot — 3

The Piano Lesson — 3

Some Like it Hot — 3

& Juliet — 3

Shucked — 3

A Beautiful Noise – 2

Fat Ham — 2

Good Night, Oscar — 2

Prima Facie — 2

Leopoldstadt — 2

Life of Pi — 2

Parade — 2

Summer, 1976 — 2

The Thanksgiving Play - 2

Peter Pan Goes Wrong — 1

Ohio State Murders — 1

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ — 1

1776 — 1

Death of a Salesman — 1

Ain’t No Mo’ — 1

Between Riverside and Crazy — 1

A Christmas Carol — 1

The Collaboration — 1

To be eligible for Drama League nominations, productions must have been in previews between April 21, 2022, and April 23, 2023. Nominees are chosen by members of The Drama League. Membership — which can include the ability to vote depending upon the tier — is open and available to industry professionals, artists and audience members by visiting The Drama League’s website. Members must be in good standing by April 15, 2023, to vote.

The Drama League is managed under the leadership of artistic director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and executive director Bevin Ross. The Drama League Awards event chair is Bonnie Comley. The steering committee is chaired by Townsend Teague and also includes Valerie Novakoff Britten, Donna Daniels, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kenneth Hyne, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel and Kumiko Yoshii.