Sweeney Todd, New York, New York and More Lead 2023 Drama League Nominations

Nominations have been announced for the 2023 Drama League Awards, honoring Broadway and Off-Broadway. The nominees were revealed by Justin Guarini and Tony Award winner Roger Bart at the New York Library for the Performing Arts. The 89th annual awards ceremony will be held on May 19 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.
From the 2022-2023 season, 29 Broadway productions received at least one nomination, while 20 were honored with multiple. The most honored shows include New York, New York, Sweeney Todd, A Doll’s House, Cost of Living, Into the Woods and Topdog/Underdog each of which received four nominations.
As previously announced, the 2023 special honorees include Tony winner André De Shields, Lear deBessonet, the Drama Book Shop and Darin Oduyoye.
A full list of nominees can be found below.
Outstanding Production of a Play
the bandaged place
Cost of Living
Dark Disabled Stories
Downstate
Elyria
Fat Ham
Good Night, Oscar
Leopoldstadt
Life of Pi
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Prima Facie
Public Obscenities
Summer, 1976
Outstanding Revival of a Play
A Doll’s House
Ohio State Murders
Hamlet/Oresteia
The Piano Lesson
A Raisin in the Sun
The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
The Thanksgiving Play
Topdog/Underdog
Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White
Wolf Play
Outstanding Production of a Musical
& Juliet
A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical
Dreaming Zenzile
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Titanique
White Girl in Danger
Wise Children’s Wuthering Heights
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Camelot
Into the Woods
A Man of No Importance
Parade
1776
Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Director of a Play
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities
Anne Kauffman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
David Mendizábal, the bandaged place
Awoye Timpo, Elyria, and Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White
Dustin Wills, Wolf Play
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl in Danger
Lear DeBessonet, Into the Woods
Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O’Brien, Shucked
Bartlett Sher, Camelot
Susan Stroman, New York, New York
Distinguished Performance Award
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Stephanie Berry, the bandaged place
Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black And White
Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson
Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Marylouise Burke, Epiphany
D’Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Sharon D. Clarke, Death of a Salesman
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo'
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Todd Freeman, Downstate
Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories
Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger
Esco Jouléy, Wolf Play
Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile
David Krumholtz, Leopoldstadt
Linda Lavin, You Will Get Sick
Laura Linney, Summer, 1976
Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol
Patina Miller, Into the Woods
Marla Mindelle, Titanique
Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
Gargi Mukherjee, Public Obscenities
Alex Newell, Shucked
Jeremy Pope, The Collaboration
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Phillipa Soo, Camelot
Marcel Spears, Fat Ham
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise
John Douglas Thompson, Endgame
Anna Uzele, New York, New York
John David Washington, The Piano Lesson
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Special Recognitions:
Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre
André De Shields
Founders Award for Excellence in Directing
Lear deBessonet
Contribution to the Theater
The Drama Book Shop
The Gratitude Award
Darin Oduyoye
Nominations by show:
New York, New York — 4
Sweeney Todd — 4
A Doll’s House — 4
Cost of Living — 4
Into the Woods — 4
Topdog/Underdog — 4
Camelot — 3
The Piano Lesson — 3
Some Like it Hot — 3
& Juliet — 3
Shucked — 3
A Beautiful Noise – 2
Fat Ham — 2
Good Night, Oscar — 2
Prima Facie — 2
Leopoldstadt — 2
Life of Pi — 2
Parade — 2
Summer, 1976 — 2
The Thanksgiving Play - 2
Peter Pan Goes Wrong — 1
Ohio State Murders — 1
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ — 1
1776 — 1
Death of a Salesman — 1
Ain’t No Mo’ — 1
Between Riverside and Crazy — 1
A Christmas Carol — 1
The Collaboration — 1
To be eligible for Drama League nominations, productions must have been in previews between April 21, 2022, and April 23, 2023. Nominees are chosen by members of The Drama League. Membership — which can include the ability to vote depending upon the tier — is open and available to industry professionals, artists and audience members by visiting The Drama League’s website. Members must be in good standing by April 15, 2023, to vote.
The Drama League is managed under the leadership of artistic director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and executive director Bevin Ross. The Drama League Awards event chair is Bonnie Comley. The steering committee is chaired by Townsend Teague and also includes Valerie Novakoff Britten, Donna Daniels, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kenneth Hyne, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel and Kumiko Yoshii.