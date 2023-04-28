 Skip to main content
Britney Coleman to Lead Company Tour

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Apr 28, 2023

The North American tour of Company will star Britney Coleman as Bobbie. The previously announced tour of the Tony Award-winning revival, featuring Tony-winning direction by Marianne Elliott, will launch at the Fisher Theater in Detroit on Oct. 17.

Coleman was a member of the cast of the 2022 Broadway revival, in which she understudied the roles of Bobbie and Jenny. Coleman’s additional Main Stem credits include Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Sunset Boulevard and Tootsie.

“I am thrilled to be many people’s first woman of color leading a Sondheim show at this scale across America,” Coleman said in the video below. “I don’t take that for granted one bit.”

Company features a book by George Furth and a score by Stephen Sondheim. Elliott’s version follows Bobbie, a woman wrestling with the idea of marriage—by exploring those of her dearest friends—on the occasion of her 35th birthday.

Britney Coleman
(Photo: Laura Irion)

