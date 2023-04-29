Tony Awards Committee Issues Final Eligibility Rulings for 2022-2023 Season

On April 28, the Tony Awards Administration Committee announced eligibility rulings for 11 productions in the 2022-2023 Broadway season. This follows the first and second announcements on eligibility determinations, which came in February and April, respectively.

The productions discussed included Life of Pi, Shucked, Fat Ham, Camelot, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, The Thanksgiving Play, Prima Facie, Good Night, Oscar, Summer, 1976, New York, New York and The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.

The following determinations were made:

For Life of Pi, Hiran Abeysekera will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category. Scenic designer Tim Hatley and video/animation designer Andrzej Goulding will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category. Hatley (in the capacity as costume designer) and puppet designers Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Costume Design of a Play category.

For Shucked, Caroline Innerbichler will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category.

For Fat Ham, Marcel Spears will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category.

For Camelot, Aaron Sorkin will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category. Andrew Burnap and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for their respective performances. Scenic designer Michael Yeargan and projection designer 59 Productions will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

For The Thanksgiving Play, scenic designer Riccardo Hernández and projection designer David Bengali will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

For Summer, 1976, Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht will each be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play category for their respective performances. Scenic designer John Lee Beatty and projection designer Hana S. Kim will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category.

For New York, New York, Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor/Actress in a Musical categories for their respective performances.

Other eligibility is consistent with each production’s opening-night credits.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will take place on June 11 at the United Palace in Manhattan’s Washington Heights neighborhood. The event will begin with exclusive content streaming live on Pluto TV from 6:30 p.m. to 8.pm. ET. The ceremony will be broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS in addition to a livestream available on Paramount+.

The Tonys are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.