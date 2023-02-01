Tonys Administration Committee Announces First Set of Rulings for the 2022-2023 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has made eligibility decisions for 20 Broadway productions for the 2022-2023 season. This was the first time the committee met to decide the eligibility for the 76th Annual Tony Awards. As previously reported, the ceremony will take place at the United Palace Theatre in New York City on June 11. The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2022-2023 season is April 27 for all Broadway productions that meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations will be announced on May 2. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The productions discussed were Into the Woods, The Kite Runner, Leopoldstadt, Cost of Living, 1776, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, Suzan Lori-Parks’ Topdog/Underdog, Walking with Ghosts, Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool, & Juliet, A Christmas Carol, KPOP, Ain’t No Mo’, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, Ohio State Murders, Some Like it Hot and The Collaboration.

Unless determined otherwise by the Tonys Administration Committee, performers billed above a show's title are automatically considered eligible in leading acting categories, while those billed below the title are eligible in featured categories. The committee made the following determinations:

Gavin Creel, Joshua Henry and Phillipa Soo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Into the Woods.

Amir Arison will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Kite Runner.

Crystal Lucas-Perry will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in 1776.

Sharon D Clarke will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for her performance in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Samuel L. Jackson and Danielle Brooks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson.

Casey Likes will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Almost Famous.

Victoria Clark will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in Kimberly Akimbo.

A Christmas Carol will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Jefferson Mays, Susan Lyons and Michael Arden will be considered eligible as authors for the adaptation.

Jefferson Mays will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in A Christmas Carol.

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on A Christmas Carol.

Lorna Courtney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in & Juliet.

Soutra Gilmour and Andrzej Goulding will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on & Juliet.

Luna will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her performance in KPOP.

Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Peter Nigrini will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on KPOP.

Will Swenson will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

Ohio State Murders will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Adrienne Kennedy will be considered eligible as author.

Beowulf Boritt and Jeff Sugg will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on Ohio State Murders.

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee and Adrianna Hicks will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Some Like it Hot. Ghee, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns he/they, will be eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category. (Ghee has stated the producers of the show consulted them before submitting.)

Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for their respective performances in The Collaboration.

Ben Stanton and Duncan McLean will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on The Collaboration.

Additionally, the Tony Award Administration Committee voted to revise a rule—for this season only: a voter will have the ability to vote in each category where the voter has not viewed up to one performance of each production, and up to one creative element which has been nominated for an award, and up to one performance by each performer who has been nominated for an award. Write-in votes are not be permitted.

Further information regarding the 76th Annual Tony Awards will be announced at a later date.