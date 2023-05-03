& Juliet Star Justin David Sullivan to be Honored with GLSEN Trailblazer Award

The Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) has announced that & Juliet star Justin David Sullivan will receive the Trailblazer Award at the organization’s annual Respect Awards ceremony, scheduled for May 15 in New York City.

Sullivan, who plays the nonbinary character May in & Juliet, is one of multiple nonbinary performers within the company. The musical marks Sullivan’s Broadway debut.

In addition, GLSEN has announced that RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela will receive the Changemaker Award and Daniel Hadi will be honored with the Student Advocate of the Year Award.

GLSEN’s Respect Awards highlight the work of students, educators, community leaders and corporations who serve as role models and continue to have an impact on the lives of LGBTQ+ youth. Honorary co-chairs of the event include Chasten Buttigieg, Dominique Jackson, Lena Waithe and Tony Award winner Billy Porter. The organization works to create safe and inclusive spaces in schools for LGBTQ+ students through national programs like Rise Up, Day of Silence, Solidarity Week and Changing the Game.

“As LGBTQ+ youth continue to face attacks from extremist legislators, GLSEN is excited to honor activists and leaders, including students and educators, who help make a difference in their communities every single day,” said GLSEN executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers in a statement. “We’re grateful to work alongside so many incredible leaders who rise up for LGBTQ+ youth, and together, we’re going to continue to fight back against hateful rhetoric and attempts to dismantle our rights.”