Some Like It Hot to Launch North American Tour

Kevin Del Aguila and the cast of "Some Like It Hot" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A North American tour of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot will begin in the fall of 2024. The musical recently earned 13 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, rendering it the most Tony-nominated production of the 2022-2023 season.

A full itinerary and casting for the touring production will be announced.

Directed by Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The new musical opened at the Shubert Theatre on Dec. 11, 2022.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wigs designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. Christian Borle and Joe Farrel provided additional material.

Some Like It Hot also features music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music direction by Darryl Archibald, music coordination by Kristy Norter, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, vocal arrangements by Shaiman and dance and incidental arrangements by Glen Kelly.