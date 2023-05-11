Bad Cinderella Sets Closing Date

Bad Cinderella will play its final performance on June 4. The musical began previews on February 17 and opened at the Imperial Theatre on March 23. At the time of closing, the new musical will have played 33 preview and 85 regular performances.

The show features a book by Emerald Fennell, In addition to music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the show includes a book by Emerald Fennell and lyrics by David Zippel. Bad Cinderella is directed by Laurence Connor features choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter. The creative team includes scenic and costume design by Gabriela Tylesova, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen and hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren.

Led by Linedy Genao in the title role, the cast includes Carolee Carmello, Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Sami Gayle, Morgan Higgins, Christina Acosta Robinson and Savy Jackson. Rounding out the company are Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Jaquez, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters with Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez and Lucas Thompson as swings. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

The musical was reworked after a London premiere in 2021, when it was referred to as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella.