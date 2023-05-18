New York, New York to Launch North American Tour

The Tony Award-nominated new musical New York, New York will launch a North American tour in January 2025. The tour will open in a city to-be-named within New York State.

A full tour itinerary — including cities and dates — will be announced. Casting will also be shared at a later date.

Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, New York, New York opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on April 26. The musical features music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The book is written by David Thompson and co-written by Sharon Washington.

The production includes scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Donna Zakowska, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by Kai Harada, projection design by Christopher Ash and Boritt, hair and wig design by Sabana Majeed, music supervision and arrangements by Sam Davis, orchestrations by Daryl Waters and Davis, vocal arrangements by David Loud and music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr.