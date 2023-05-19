Annaleigh Ashford, Into the Woods Among Winners at 2023 Drama League Awards

Winners of the 2023 Drama League Awards, celebrating achievement on Broadway and Off, have been announced. The 89th annual awards ceremony was held on May 19 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.

Broadway productions from the 2022-2023 season swept in all seven categories.

Annaleigh Ashford took home the Distinguished Performance Award for her turn as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd. The prize can only be won a single time in a performer’s career.

Into the Woods received two awards: one for director Lear deBessonet and another for Outstanding Revival of a Musical. Some Like It Hot took home the award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, while Leopoldstadt won for Outstanding Production of a Play. A Doll’s House received the Outstanding Revival of a Play award. Anne Kauffman walked away with the award for Outstanding Director of a Play for her work on The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window.

In addition, this year’s special honorees included deBessonet, Tony winner André De Shields, the Drama Book Shop and J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management chief communications officer Darin Oduyoye.

A full list of winners and nominees can be found below. Winners are notated in bold.



Outstanding Production of a Play

Leopoldstadt

the bandaged place

Cost of Living

Dark Disabled Stories

Downstate

Elyria

Fat Ham

Good Night, Oscar

Life of Pi

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Prima Facie

Public Obscenities

Summer, 1976



Outstanding Revival of a Play

A Doll's House

Ohio State Murders

Hamlet/Oresteia

The Piano Lesson

A Raisin in the Sun

The Sign in Sidney Burstein's Window

The Thanksgiving Play

Topdog/Underdog

Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

Wolf Play



Outstanding Production of a Musical

Some Like It Hot

& Juliet

A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

Dreaming Zensile

New York, New York

Shucked

Titanique

White Girl in Danger

Wise Children's Wuthering Heights



Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Bob Fosse's Dancin'

Camelot

A Man of No Importance

Parade

1776

Sweeney Todd



Outstanding Direction of a Play

Anne Kauffman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Public Obscenities

Kenny Leon, Topdog/Underdog

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

David Mendizábal, the bandaged place

Awoye Timpo, Elyria, and Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White

Dustin Wills, Wolf Play



Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Lear deBessonet, Into The Woods

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Dreaming Zenzile, and White Girl In Danger

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Bartlett Sher, Camelot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Distinguished Performance Award

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Hiran Abeysekera, Life of Pi

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Stephanie Berry, the bandaged place

Brittany Bradford, Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story In Black And White

Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson

Rachel Brosnahan, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Marylouise Burke, Epiphany

D'Arcy Carden, The Thanksgiving Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Sharon D Clarke, Death of a Salesman

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

K. Todd Freeman, Downstate

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Ryan J. Haddad, Dark Disabled Stories

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Oscar Isaac, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Tarra Conner Jones, White Girl in Danger

Esco Jouléy, Wolf Play

Somi Kakoma, Dreaming Zenzile

David Krumholtz, Leopoldstadt

Linda Lavin, You Will Get Sick

Laura Linney, Summer, 1976

Jefferson Mays, A Christmas Carol

Patina Miller, Into the Woods

Marla Mindelle, Titanique

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Gargi Mukherjee, Public Obscenities

Alex Newell, Shucked

Jeremy Pope, The Collaboration

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Phillipa Soo, Camelot

Marcel Spears, Fat Ham

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Will Swenson, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical

John Douglas Thompson, Endgame

Anna Uzele, New York, New York

John David Washington, The Piano Lesson

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

David Zayas, Cost of Living



Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theatre

André De Shields

Founders Award for Excellence in Directing

Lear deBessonet

Contribution to the Theater

The Drama Book Shop

The Gratitude Award

Darin Oduyoye

The Drama League is managed under the leadership of artistic director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and executive director Bevin Ross. The Drama League Awards event chair is Bonnie Comley. The steering committee is chaired by Townsend Teague and also includes Valerie Novakoff Britten, Donna Daniels, Jonathan Demar, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kenneth Hyne, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Fred Siegel and Kumiko Yoshii.