 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Fat Ham Announces Broadway Extension

News
by Caitlin Hornik • Jun 2, 2023
Adrianna Mitchell, Chris Herbie Holland and Marcel Spears in "Fat Ham"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

James Ijames’ Fat Ham has announced a one-week extension. Originally slated to play through June 25, the production will now run through July 2 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Fat Ham reinvents Shakespeare’s Hamlet to center around Juicy, a young Black man struggling with his queerness and identity. When the ghost of his father shows up during a family cookout and demands his death be avenged, Juicy goes on a journey in search of happiness and liberation.

Leading the cast as Juicy is Marcel Spears, who is joined by Nikki Crawford, Chris Herbie Holland, Billy Eugene Jones, Adrianna Mitchell, Calvin Leon Smith and Benja Kay Thomas.

The production is nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Saheem Ali), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Nikki Crawford), Best Costume Design of a Play (Dominique Fawn Hill) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Bradley King).

Related Shows

Fat Ham

from $49.00

Star Files

Nikki Crawford

Chris Herbie Holland

Billy Eugene Jones

Adrianna Mitchell

Calvin Leon Smith

Marcel Spears

Benja Kay Thomas
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Into the Woods Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  2. A Beautiful Noise Wins Big at 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
  3. Popstar JoJo Reveals What She Had to Change to 'Survive' on Broadway
Back to Top