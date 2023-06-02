Fat Ham Announces Broadway Extension

James Ijames’ Fat Ham has announced a one-week extension. Originally slated to play through June 25, the production will now run through July 2 at the American Airlines Theatre.

Fat Ham reinvents Shakespeare’s Hamlet to center around Juicy, a young Black man struggling with his queerness and identity. When the ghost of his father shows up during a family cookout and demands his death be avenged, Juicy goes on a journey in search of happiness and liberation.

Leading the cast as Juicy is Marcel Spears, who is joined by Nikki Crawford, Chris Herbie Holland, Billy Eugene Jones, Adrianna Mitchell, Calvin Leon Smith and Benja Kay Thomas.

The production is nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Direction of a Play (Saheem Ali), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Nikki Crawford), Best Costume Design of a Play (Dominique Fawn Hill) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Bradley King).