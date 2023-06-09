Ellie Kemper to Join Peter Pan Goes Wrong for a Limited Engagement

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper will join the cast of Broadway’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong from June 20 through June 25.

The production marks the two-time Emmy Award nominee’s Broadway debut. In addition to portraying Kimmy Schmidt, Kemper has been seen in films including Bridesmaids, 21 Jump Street and Identity Thief. She recently was seen as co-host of The Great American Baking Show. She will be seen in Netflix’s upcoming Happiness for Beginners.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong follows the fictional Cornley Drama Society as they put on a production of Peter Pan that must withstand technical glitches, flying problems and cast arguments before everything falls apart. Kemper will play the role of Francis, a member of the drama society, who plays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

“We are excited to welcome Ellie to the show and especially thrilled that she has previous experience portraying an unbreakable person,” the creators of the show said in a statement. “This talent should serve her well in Peter Pan Goes Wrong.”

Kemper joins as the second special guest star, following Neil Patrick Harris, who also played the role of Francis. She joins a cast that includes Matthew Cavendish, Bianca Horn, Harry Kershaw, Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill, Nancy Zamit, Ryan Vincent Anderson, Stephen James Anthony and Brenann Stacker.

The production, which officially opened on April 19 and was slated to close July 9, recently received a two-week extension and will now run through July 23 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.