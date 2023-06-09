Plaza Suite with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Transfer to London’s West End

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick in the Broadway production of "Plaza Suite" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Plaza Suite, starring two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick and two-time Emmy winner Sarah Jessica Parker, will open in London’s West End in 2024. Broderick and Parker starred together in a 2022 Broadway revival of the Neil Simon comedy at the Hudson Theatre. The 2024 staging will play a limited engagement from January 15 through March 31 at the Savoy Theatre.

John Benjamin Hickey, who directed the Broadway production, will return to helm the London mounting. Additional returning members of the creative team include scenic designer John Lee Beatty, costume designer Jane Greenwood, lighting designer Brian MacDevitt and sound designer Scott Lehrer. Incidental music is by Marc Shaiman. Casting is by Jim Carnahan.

Broderick returns to the West End for the first time since The Starry Messenger in 2019. The transfer will mark Parker’s West End debut.

During its 2022 Broadway run, Plaza Suite broke the box office record at the Hudson Theatre four times, reaching its highest gross ($1,708,387) for the week ending June 12.