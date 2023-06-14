Lights of Lunt-Fontanne Theatre to Dim for Tina Turner

The lights of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre will dim in memory of Tina Turner. The theatre, which housed Tina, the musical based on Turner’s life, will lower the lights on June 21 at 7 p.m. ET for one minute.

Turner died on May 24 at the age of 83. She served as the executive producer on Tina, which ran at the Lunt-Fontanne from November 7, 2019, to August 14, 2022. The musical, which originated in London’s West End in 2018, featured songs by Turner (and songs made famous by her). Adrienne Warren starred as Turner. Tina was nominated for 12 Tony Awards in 2020. Warren took home the prize for Best Performance by an Actress an a Leading Role In A Musical.

Turner’s career — which began in partnership with her then-husband Ike Turner — spanned more than five decades. She rose to fame with Ike in the 1960s before launching her solo career, during which she won eight Grammys. Among her most famous hits are “Proud Mary” and “River Deep - Mountain High.” Turner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 alongside Ike Turner, and again as a solo artist in 2021. To this day, she is known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre is currently home to Sweeney Todd. The June 21 evening performance of the revival is at 8 p.m.