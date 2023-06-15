Sierra Boggess Will Reprise Her Role in Harmony on Broadway

Sierra Boggess is set to play Mary in the new Broadway musical Harmony. Boggess first played the role in the show’s off-Broadway debut staging from the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene.

Boggess joins a previously announced cast that includes Chip Zien as Rabbi, Julie Benko as Ruth and the actors playing the Comedian Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman and Steven Telsey.

With a book by Bruce Sussman, music by Barry Manilow and lyrics by Sussman, Harmony chronicles the true story of the musical group the Comedian Harmonists. The sextet rose to fame in the 1930s, until the horrors of Nazi Germany tore them apart. The musical is told as a memory play through the eyes of the Rabbi, played by Zien. Mary is a love interest of one of the Comedian Harmonists.

Boggess last appeared on Broadway as a special guest in My Love Letter to Broadway. Prior to that, she was seen in School of Rock — The Musical, It Shoulda Been You and the revival of Master Class. Boggess originated the role of Ariel in Broadway’s Little Mermaid and played Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera.

Harmony is set to begin performances on October 18 ahead of an official opening night on November 3 at the Lyceum Theatre. The musical is directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle.