Broadway Barks 2023 Announces Date, Hosts and Participants

Broadway Barks will return for its 25th anniversary on July 8. The cat and dog adoption event is set to be hosted by Broadway Barks cofounder and Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters along with comedian Randy Rainbow.

The fundraiser, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, will take place in Shubert Alley in midtown Manhattan. The event will begin with a meet and greet of the adoptable pets at 3 p.m. followed by the celebrity presentations from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The free event is open to the public, and proceeds will benefit the participating rescue and shelter groups, including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Attendees can expect a special appearance by Tony nominee Josh Groban. Additional participants include Tony winners Victoria Clark and Bonnie Milligan from Kimberly Akimbo, Tony nominee Colton Ryan from New York, New York, Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe from & Juliet and more.

Broadway Barks was cofounded by Peters and Mary Tyler Moore. More than 1,700 dogs and cats have found permanent homes as a result of the rescue event.