Merrily We Roll Along Revival Extends Upcoming Broadway Run

Lindsay Mendez, Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe in the New York Theatre Workshop production of "Merrily We Roll Along" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The new Broadway revival of Merrily We Roll Along will run longer than initially planned. The fall staging, originally announced as a limited engagement through January 21, 2024, will now play until March 24.

Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman is at the helm of the new staging, which is scheduled to begin previews on September 19 at the Hudson Theatre. An opening-night date is still to be announced.

As previously announced, the production will star Daniel Radcliffe as Charley Kringas, two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff as Franklin Shepard and Tony winner Lindsay Mendez as Mary Flynn.

The principal cast will also include Krystal Joy Brown as Gussie Carnegie, Katie Rose Clarke as Beth Shepard and Tony nominee Reg Rogers as Joe Josephson.

Rounding out the company will be Max Rackenberg, Brady Wagner, Sherz Aletaha, Maya Boyd, Leana Rae Concepcion, Morgan Kirner, Ken Krugman, Corey Mach, Talia Robinson, Amanda Rose, Jamila Sabares-Klemm, Brian Sears, Evan Alexander Smith, Christian Strange, Koray Tarhan, Vishal Vaidya, Natalie Wachen and Jacob Keith Watson. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger.

This production is a transfer from Off-Broadway’s New York Theatre Workshop, which followed a premiere at London’s Menier Chocolate Factory and an Olivier Award-winning West End run.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends: writer Mary and lyricist/playwright Charley. The musical features a book by George Furth and a score by Stephen Sondheim.

In addition to Friedman, the creative team includes choreographer Tim Jackson and music director Joel Fram, along with Tony-winning orchestrator Jonathan Tunick, Tony-nominated scenic and costume designer Soutra Gilmour, Tony-winning sound designer Kai Harada, lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, music supervisor Catherine Jayes, associate music supervisor Alvin Hough Jr. and music coordinator Kristy Norter.