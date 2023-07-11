Transparent Musical Aiming for 2024 Broadway Run

Following a world premiere at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, producers behind A Transparent Musical have announced their intention to bring the production to Broadway in 2024. Amazon Studios produced the Los Angeles engagement in partnership with Center Theatre Group and Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price. The musical opened in Los Angeles on May 23 and ran through June 25.

A Transparent Musical centers around the Pfefferman family as they navigate the ups and downs of self-discovery. When one parent transitions to become the family’s transgender matriarch, each member of the Los Angeles Jewish family is forced to examine their relationships with one another as well as their own identities.

The musical is drawn from the 2014 Amazon original series Transparent which ran for five seasons and starred Broadway alums Jeffrey Tambor, Kathryn Hahn, Alexandra Billings and two-time Tony winner Judith Light.

The musical features a book by MJ Kaufman and Joey Soloway with music and lyrics by Faith Soloway. Kaufman served as the dramaturg on the Broadway and touring productions of Jagged Little Pill. Siblings Joey and Faith worked on the Amazon series Transparent; Joey created the show and Faith wrote and produced it, and later composed for its musical finale.

The Los Angeles production of A Transparent Musical featured cast members Adina Verson, Daya Curley, Zachary Prince, Kasper, Peppermint, Murphy Taylor Smith, Samora la Perdida, Justin Rivers, Futaba Shioda, Robert Pieranunzi, Jimmy Ray Bennett, Pat Towne, Dahlya Glick, Emily Goglia, Alanna Darby, Ty-Gabriel Jones, Jonathan Ritter and Tony nominees Liz Larsen and Sarah Stiles.

“Transparent remains an incredibly impactful series with salient representation for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Nick Pepper, head of US SVOD Wholly Owned Development for Amazon Studios, in a statement. “This is the ideal series and characters to bring from series to stage, and we are thrilled to partner with Tony-winning Broadway producer Eva Price. We hope the audience walks away inspired after experiencing this poignant story.”