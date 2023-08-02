Spamalot To Be Revived on Broadway

Following a run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, Monty Python’s Spamalot will return to Broadway this fall. Performances are slated to begin at the St. James Theatre on October 31 ahead of an official opening on November 16.

Josh Rhodes, who directed and choreographed the Kennedy Center production, will direct and choreograph for the Broadway mounting. Though Rhodes has previously choreographed for Broadway — most recently for Bright Star — Spamalot will mark his directorial debut.

Casting and the full creative team will be announced.

Spamalot marks the first Broadway revival of the musical and the first production from the Kennedy Center’s Broadway Center Stage series to transfer to the Main Stem. The series began in 2018 under the leadership of artistic director Jeffrey Finn, who also serves as vice president and executive producer of theater at the Kennedy Center. Finn will produce the new Broadway mounting.

The musical comedy features a Tony Award-nominated book by Eric Idle and a Tony-nominated score with lyrics by Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez. Spamalot is based on the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail, written by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

“As we near the almost 20th anniversary of the original production, it is a great honor to restore Spamalot’s place on Broadway for fans who have longed for its return and for new audiences to meet the Knights of the Round Table for the first time,” Finn said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to continue the Kennedy Center’s legacy of bringing great productions from D.C. to audiences in the town that never sleeps – Camelot! I mean, New York!”

Spamalot premiered on Broadway in 2005 and ran for 1,575 performances before closing on Jan. 11, 2009. The original production received 14 Tony nominations and won three, including Best Musical.