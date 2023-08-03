The Notebook Will Open on Broadway in 2024

The new musical The Notebook, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, will arrive on Broadway in 2024. Previews will begin on February 6, 2024, ahead of an official opening night of March 14 at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The musical made its world premiere at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in October 2022.

Co-directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and Schele Williams, The Notebook features music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter.

The Notebook follows the love story of Allie and Noah, who meet as teenagers and are tested by people and circumstances that try to pull them apart.

The musical will mark Michaelson’s Broadway songwriting debut, as she previously bowed as a replacement actor for the role of Sonya in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Michaelson is best known for her music as a folk-pop singer-songwriter and multiplatinum recording artist.

Brunstetter will make her Broadway debut with The Notebook. As a playwright, her dramedy The Cake received an Off-Broadway production with Manhattan Theatre Club in 2019 and her comedy Oohrah! had a production with Atlantic Theater Company in 2009. She was a supervising producer and writer on the hit NBC series This Is Us and is a producer and writer for the series “Maid.”

The Notebook will mark Williams’ Broadway directorial debut. She is slated to direct an upcoming revival of The Wiz, but dates have not yet been announced. Williams has appeared as an actor on the Main Stem in Rent (under the direction of Greif) and Aida and was associate director of Motown the Musical. Greif most recently directed Broadway’s War Paint. He received Tony nominations for his direction of Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Grey Gardens and Rent.

Katie Spelman, who will choreograph The Notebook, previously served as associate choreographer of Moulin Rouge! Geoffrey Ko will serve as musical director; Ko was previously associate music director for Be More Chill.

The production will feature scenic design by Tony winner David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Tony winner Paloma Young, lighting design by Tony nominee Ben Stanton, sound design by Tony winner Nevin Steinberg and hair/wig design by Mia Neal. Carmel Dean will serve as music supervisor. Arrangements will be by Dean and Michaelson with orchestrations by Dean and Tony nominee John Clancy.

Casting, by the Telsey Office, will be announced at a later date.