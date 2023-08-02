Ensemble Cast Announced for The Wiz

The ensemblists for the upcoming Broadway revival of The Wiz have been announced. The Main Stem engagement, slated for spring 2024, will be the culmination of the production’s national tour, which will launch in Baltimore in September.

Newly announced are ensemble members Maya Bowles, Shayla Alayre Caldwell, Jay Copeland, Allyson Kaye Daniel, Judith Franklin, Michael Samarie George, Collin Heyward, Amber Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Christina Jones, Polanco Jones, Kolby Kindle, Mariah Lyttle, Kareem Marsh, Anthony Murphy, Cristina Rae, Matthew Sims Jr, Avilon Trust Tate and Keenan D. Washington. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

They join the previously announced Deborah Cox as Glinda, Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene, Wayne Brady as The Wiz, Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman and Avery Wilson as the Scarecrow. Casting for Dorothy is expected in the coming weeks.

As previously announced, the production will be directed by Schele Williams and choreographed by JaQuel Knight. Newly announced members of the creative team include projection designer Daniel Brodie and wig designer Charles LaPointe.

A Broadway venue and dates will be announced.