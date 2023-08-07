Release Date Set for Sweeney Todd Revival Cast Album

Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford and the cast of "Sweeney Todd" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The 2023 revival cast recording of Sweeney Todd has set a digital release date of September 8. The previously announced cast album is being released on Warner Music Group’s Arts Music and Reprise Records label.

The album is being produced by the revival’s music supervisor Alex Lacamoire along with co-producer Thomas Kail, who directed the production.

The Tony Award-nominated production features Stephen Sondheim’s score as it was performed in its first Broadway staging, with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration — which will be heard on the album. Sweeney Todd has a book written by Hugh Wheeler.

The Sweeney Todd cast is led by Josh Groban in the title role with Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett and Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman; all three actors received 2023 Tony nominations for their performances. The revival’s original principal company set to appear on the cast recording also includes Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford and Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli.

The ensemble features Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Patricia Phillips, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, DeLaney Westfall and Hennessy Winkler.

The revival began previews on February 26 opened on March 26 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.