Broadway Across America Announces New Senior Leadership Team

Broadway Across America (BAA), an industry leader in presenting touring productions in North America, has announced changes to its leadership. BAA is a subsidiary of the John Gore Organization, which is also the parent company of Broadway.com, BroadwayBox.com, The Broadway Show, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands (including Broadway News).

Rich Jaffe, who currently serves as co-CEO of BAA alongside Jeff Daniel, will become sole CEO. Daniel, who recently announced his departure from the organization, will remain in his current position until August 15.

Susie Krajsa will stay on as BAA president and will assume additional responsibilites. Krasja has served as president since 2018 and leads the organization’s regional teams.

Several other employees have been promoted to the senior leadership team.

Rob Cheatham, who previously served as vice president of operations at BAA, has been promoted to senior vice president of operations and labor. Jill Keyishian, formerly the vice president of programming, has been appointed senior vice president of programming. Joanna Minerley, who was vice president of ticketing and analytics, has been announced as senior vice president of sales and analytics. Kurt Rodeghiero, previously the vice president of production investments and content, will assume the position of senior vice president of strategy.

Jaffe said in a statement, “My fellow members of this new team are leaders of our industry, experts in offering the best of Broadway across North America, and unquestionably the right stewards for our company. I am honored to lead the team and am grateful for the opportunity.”

Before becoming co-CEO, Jaffe joined BAA in 2010 to lead Broadway in Boston, overseeing that regional market. Prior to that, he was part of the leadership team at Trinity Repertory Company, a leading nonprofit theater. Before Trinity Rep, Jaffe founded and launched the ticketing industry’s first web-based sales analytics company, Live Audience Business Solutions (LABS).

Lauren Reid, president of the John Gore Organization, said in a statement, “To build and maintain a stellar team for the long term we must provide growth opportunities at every level.”

“As the members of this new senior management team, who represent nearly 150 years of combined experience at BAA, step into larger roles, so too do the next generation of BAA leaders,” Reid continued. “It is our special blend of deeply experienced leadership and passionate young talent that ensures not just BAA’s success today, but also its enduring organizational position for tomorrow.”



John Gore, chairman and CEO of the John Gore Organization, also acknowledged the personnel changes. “As we congratulate this new leadership team, I want to take a moment to acknowledge Jeff Daniel’s invaluable leadership,” Gore said in a statement. “In particular, his work in government relations was instrumental in helping secure the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants, which proved critical to our entire industry’s post-pandemic recovery. We all owe him a debt of gratitude, and I wish him the very best in his next endeavor.”

BAA operates in 48 markets around the United States and Canada with over 400,000 subscribers. The organization currently presents The Lion King, Wicked, Hamilton and more. Its current productions include & Juliet, Hadestown, Hamilton, Kimberly Akimbo, MJ, and Moulin Rouge!.