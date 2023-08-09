El Mago Pop Adds Performance to Limited Broadway Engagement

El Mago Pop, starring illusionist Antonio Díaz (also known as El Mago Pop), has added a performance to its limited engagement. An additional show will be held at 10 a.m. on August 26, marking a three-performance day.

The production begins previews on August 17 ahead of an official opening on August 20 and will run through August 27 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Directed by Mag Lari and Diaz, the creative team also includes lighting designer Dani Bartomeu, sound designer Jordi Mateo and graphic and video designer Pep Marti.

Díaz, who is well-known across Europe, combines close-up magic and large-scale illusions in his show. His Netflix specials Magic for Humans and La Gran Ilusión have been broadcast globally.