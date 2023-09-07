The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal Expands to 140 Markets Nationwide

Ahead of the start of its 11th season, the Emmy Award-winning television series The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal has expanded to 140 markets across 48 states. Previously, the weekly Broadway entertainment program aired in 112 markets.

Among the 28 new markets are Tampa, Orlando, Pittsburgh and San Diego. The series, distributed by 30 Steps, airs across a variety of station groups including Gray, Scripps, Nexstar, Cox Media Group, Sunbeam, Lockwood Broadcasting, American Spirit, Imagicomm Communications, Marquee Broadcasting and Mission Broadcasting. It can also be streamed on demand on Broadway.com and its YouTube channel.

Hosted by 13-time Emmy winner Tamsen Fadal, The Broadway Show will kick off its new season during the weekend of September 9 with a preview of the Main Stem’s fall productions.

Throughout the year, The Broadway Show delivers interviews with Broadway stars and creatives, previews of upcoming shows, behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive performances and more. The series also has a companion podcast, The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal: Uncut, which includes extended interviews from each week’s television episode.

The series is produced by the John Gore Organization in partnership with Take Flight Productions.

"The Broadway Show, initially introduced in 2013 as a quarterly special, has experienced remarkable growth in popularity, reach and frequency,” Fadal said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to announce the expansion of the show into these new markets, bringing the best and brightest of the theater community to new audiences across the country, reaching millions of new viewers.”

John Gore, chairman and CEO of the John Gore Organization, said, “This is a major milestone for us, and we are grateful to our station partners, viewers and our amazing host, Tamsen Fadal. Tamsen has been the heart and soul of this show since day one, and we couldn’t have done it without her. We are excited to share the best of Broadway with even more people.”