Jarrod Spector Joins Hamilton as King George

Jarrod Spector is the newest cast member of Hamilton. The Tony Award-nominated actor steps into the role of King George in the Tony-winning musical at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on September 12. Spector takes over for another Tony nominee, Euan Morton, who played his final performance on September 10.

Spector earned a Tony nomination for his featured turn as Barry Mann in Beautiful — The Carole King Musical. His other Broadway credits include The Cher Show, Jersey Boys and Les Misérables.

Casting for Hamilton is by the Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA.

Based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton, the musical Hamilton retells the story of America’s Founding Fathers with a Tony-winning book and score by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical features Tony-winning direction by Thomas Kail, Tony-winning choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, Tony-winning orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Tony-nominated scenic design by David Korins, Tony-winning costume design by Paul Tazewell, Tony-winning lighting design by Howell Binkley, Tony-winning sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair/wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. General management is by Baseline Theatrical.

In addition to winning the 2016 Tony Award for Best Musical, Hamilton was honored with the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.