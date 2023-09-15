New Production of Uncle Vanya to Open on Broadway

Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya will receive a new production from Lincoln Center Theater. Previews are scheduled to begin on April 2, 2024, ahead of an official opening night on April 24 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre.

Uncle Vanya will be directed by Lila Neugebauer and feature a new translation by two-time Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Heidi Schreck.

The production will include scenic design by Tony nominee Mimi Lien, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Tony nominee Lap Chi Chu and sound design by Tony winner Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III will serve as stage manager.

Casting for Uncle Vanya will be announced at a later date.

Schreck is best known for What the Constitution Means to Me. Schreck starred in and wrote the play, earning Tony nominations for her script and performance. Schreck also served as a producer on Pass Over.

Neugebauer made her Main Stem directorial debut with The Waverly Gallery in 2018. She is slated to direct the Broadway premiere of Appropriate, opening on December 18, 2023.

Uncle Vanya is being produced by Lincoln Center Theater, led by producing artistic director André Bishop.