Caesar Samayoa and More Complete the Cast of How to Dance in Ohio

The full cast has been announced for the Broadway bow of How to Dance in Ohio. As previously reported, the new musical will begin previews on November 15 ahead of an opening night of December 10 at the Belasco Theatre.

Newly announced cast members include Caesar Samayoa as Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre as his daughter Ashley Amigo. Rounding out the company will be Jean Christian Barry, Collin Hancock, Hunter Hollingsworth, Marina Jansen, Ayanna Thomas and Marina Pines.

Samayoa was a member of the original Broadway cast of Come From Away, playing Kevin J., Ali and others. His additional Main Stem credits include Sister Act, The Pee-wee Herman Show and Hot Feet. Sastre will make her Broadway debut with How to Dance in Ohio. She previously appeared in Legally Blonde: The Musical at the Muny in St. Louis.

They join previously announced principals Desmond Luis Edwards as Remy, Amelia Fey as Caroline, Madison Kopec as Marideth, Liam Pearce as Drew, Imani Russell as Mel, Conor Tague as Tommy, Ashley Wool as Jessica, Haven Burton as Terry and Darlesia Cearcy as Johanna, with Carlos L Encinas, Nick Gaswirth, Melina Kalomas and Martín Solà. Casting is by Benton Whitley and Micah Johnson-Levy of Whitley Theatrical.

How to Dance in Ohio follows seven autistic young adults who attend group meetings at Amigo Family Counseling, run by Dr. Emilio Amigo. When Dr. Amigo decides to throw a spring formal to further the social skills of these autistic young people, they each face their own challenges in love, friendship and independence.