2024 Tony Awards Sets Date and Venue

A date and venue has been set for the 2024 Tony Awards. The 77th annual celebration of Broadway will take place on June 16, 2024, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. The ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS. Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2023-2024 Broadway season.

The cutoff for the 2023-2024 Broadway season will be April 25, 2024. Nominations will be announced on April 30.

The Koch Theater, originally called the New York State Theater, opened in 1964. It is currently home to the New York City Ballet. The 2024 Tonys will mark the first time the awards ceremony has been presented at this venue. The venue has a seating capacity of 2,550 on six levels.

The 2023 Tonys took place at the United Palace in Washington Heights; it was the first time the uptown venue had hosted the Tonys.

The Tony Awards are produced by Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the League and the Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment; Ricky Kirshner and Glen Weiss serve as executive producers. Weiss will direct the broadcast.