Jaja’s African Hair Braiding Adds Two More Weeks To Run

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Oct 12, 2023
Brittany Adebumola and Dominique Thorne in "Jaja's African Hair Braiding"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding has received a second extension. The new comedy, playing Manhattan Theatre Club’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, will now run through November 19. Jaja’s was originally slated to close on October 29 but was previously extended to November 5. 

The play is written by Jocelyn Bioh with direction by Whitney White. It marks the Broadway debuts for both creatives. 

The cast features Brittany Adebumola, Maechi AharanwaRachel Christopher, Kalyne Coleman, Somi Kakoma, Lakisha MayNana Mensah, Michael Oloyede, Dominique Thorne and Zenzi Williams.

Jaja’s chronicles a single day inside a Harlem braiding salon. From rivalries between the braiders to an impending wedding, the play is a snapshot of the highs and lows of the women in this community.

Manhattan Theatre Club has planned a series of post-show talkbacks and other events throughout October. 

Jaja’s is produced by Manhattan Theatre Club (under the leadership of artistic director Lynne Meadow and executive director Chris Jennings), Madison Wells Live, LaChanze and Taraji P. Henson.

